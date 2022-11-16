Meeting To Discuss New Vet Health Legislation

The Yankton County Veterans Services Office is set to discuss a major piece of legislation regarding the health of veterans.
On Saturday, a meeting will be held at VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton to discuss the PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. and is open to all veterans and their families.
“It’s just informational and gives an opportunity for veterans and families to ask questions and to learn more about the PACT Act,” Veterans Services Officer Cody Mangold told the Press & Dakotan.
Passed earlier this year, the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act does a number of things, according to the VA’s website, including:
• expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras;
• adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures;
• adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation;
• requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care;
• helps the VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was also passed as a part of the PACT Act and pertains to compensation for complications arising from consuming contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“There’s just so many unknowns with that one and how it’s going to be handled,” Mangold said. “Everybody’s watching the advertisement on TV from the lawyer saying, ‘Sign with us. Sign with us.’ But everything we’re being told as service officers is, ‘Don’t sign with them. Listen to what they have to say, but don’t sign’ because once you sign the contract, we don’t know what’s going to happen because it could end up affecting their VA benefits. Obviously, we don’t want their health care or their benefits to be affected off of a lawsuit.”
Mangold said Saturday’s event will be the first such meeting he’s conducted for local veterans on the subject.
“I did do one for the South Dakota VFW at their last meeting in October,” he said.
He added that it’s important legislation to go over with area veterans.
“The overall goal is to just get the information out and, if veterans qualify for these conditions, to assist them in filing for these conditions,” he said. (The PACT Act) is one of the most comprehensive bills that’s been passed, at least in the last 30 years, for veterans.”
