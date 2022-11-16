Meeting To Discuss New Vet Health Legislation
Military issues concept and veterans affairs or the VA security symbol as the shadow of a soldier on a camouflage texture in a 3D illustration style.

 freshidea - stock.adobe.com

The Yankton County Veterans Services Office is set to discuss a major piece of legislation regarding the health of veterans.

On Saturday, a meeting will be held at VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton to discuss the PACT Act and Camp Lejeune Justice Act. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. and is open to all veterans and their families.

