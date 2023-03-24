PIERRE — Registration is now open for the 2023 South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) will host the two-day event on July 18-19 in Watertown on the campus of Lake Area Technical College.
This year’s agenda will include an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, Farm Bill discussions, and producer recognition. The event is free, and attendance is open to all; however, pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the Ag Summit website: https://danr.sd.gov/AgSummit/default.aspx.
During the Ag Summit, the 2023 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award will be presented to an individual or organization making a positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry. Nominations are accepted through April 7, 2023, and nomination forms can be found on the Ag Summit website.
Key achievements of the Governor’s Ag Ambassador award recipient:
• Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry;
• Champions growth and prosperity of the state’s number one industry;
• Advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land;
• Highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system; and,
• Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.
