Mount Marty Performing Arts Theatre will keep the Marian Auditorium stage busy between March 31-April 13. In a span of 14 days, the department will put up two productions of their own, as well as host the National Players professional touring company in its return to Yankton for two more.
The run begins with a 2016 Patrick Marber adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1890 classic, “Hedda Gabler,” set for March 31-April 3. Hedda, a new bride, is already bored and longs to be free. She strives to find a way to fulfill her desires by manipulating those around her. The drama, rated PG-13, has showings Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. This show is sponsored by FNBO.
The National Players are back on the road after taking a pandemic pause. Yankton has been a tour stop for the Maryland-based company for over 50 years. Performances of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be presented Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, April 8, for a 10 a.m. Theatre Day event (call 605-668-1533 for Theatre Day information) The Players’ tour wraps up Friday, April 8 with a 7:30 p.m. showing of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in The Sun.” This is sponsored by First Dakota.
Finally, the department will present its 10th annual Holy Week “Stations of The Cross” on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 12-13, at 7 p.m. The 30-minute presentation is free and open to the public, begins each evening at 7 p.m., with doors to the theatre opening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is Youth Night, with groups sharing in a meal on campus at 6:15, and Eucharistic adoration immediately following “Stations” program. For group reservations, call 605-668-1386 or email jayne.arens@mountmarty.edu. This is sponsored by Sacred Heart Church and St. Benedict’s Church, Yankton.
To order tickets, call 605-668-1234, visit mountmarty.edu/box-office, or contact Andy Henrickson, Director of Theatre, at 605-668-1533, ahenrickson@mountmarty.edu.
