Join the staff of the Yankton Community Library on Tuesday, March 17, to make the cutest gnome bunnies you’ve ever seen. The class will run from 6-7:45 p.m. Space is limited, so pre-registration in person at the library is required.
Most supplies will be provided, but a small list of items to bring will be given at the time of registration.
Yankton Community Library is located at 515 Walnut Street in Yankton. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
