In Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported 105 new cases, the highest one-day increase in two months.
The last time the state saw the daily case number hit triple digits was May 23.
The state processed 2,423 tests, a big increase from recent daily reports.
Locally, Turner County reported three new positive tests, giving it 43 overall. One recovery was reported (26). There are 16 active cases.
Hutchinson County recorded two new positive tests, lifting its total of known cases to 23. There are four active cases.
One new case was reported in Clay County, which has had 104 known cases. There are 13 active cases.
Union County also reported one new case, its 172nd. There were two new recoveries (151). Sixteen cases are still active.
Yankton County’s case total remained at 96, with one new recovery reported (84). Ten cases remain active.
South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 8,305
• Total Tests — 105,913
• Active Cases — 876 (+59)
• Deaths — 122 (no change)
• Recoveries — 7,307 (+46)
• Hospitalizations — 798 ever hospitalized (+2); 46 currently hospitalized (+1)
In Nebraska, 356 new positive tests were reported as of late Friday, raising the state total to 23,818.
Knox County reported one new case, its 28th.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 316.
Approximately 3,500 tests were processed Friday.
There are currently 122 people hospitalized, while total hospitalizations stood at 1,548.
Recoveries were at 17,999.
