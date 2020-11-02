The Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau has received $49,707 from the CARES Act to be used on new marketing to help recoup lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism, Gov. Kristi Noem, and the South Dakota Legislature worked together to make this funding available to Destination Marketing Organizations across the state. They understand how important tourism is to the South Dakota economy.
Grants were allocated based on a formula that took an average of the YCVB Peak Season marketing budget from the past three years in addition to any dollars spent in 2020 to promote safe travel.
The money will be spent on marketing projects that will encourage safe visitation to Yankton as well as showcasing Yankton as a great destination to host safe and socially distanced events, meetings, retreats or family reunions.
“We are extremely grateful to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Legislature and to Gov. Noem for recognizing the impact that tourism has on our communities,” said Kasi Haberman, director of the Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are excited to get to work on these projects and gratified knowing that our work will have a real positive impact for the more than 1,200 local residents and business owners whose livelihoods depend on our visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.