VERMILLION — Daniel Beutler, D.O., is joining the Sanford Health team in Vermillion and will see children, adolescents and adults. He specializes in family care, sports medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatments.
Beutler offers acute and chronic illness care, casting, fracture care, and joint injections. He also offers well child exams and school and sports physicals.
A graduate of A.T. Still University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, Beutler is now accepting new patients at Sanford Vermillion.
“I am a proponent of shared decision making. My goal is to enable patients to make informed decisions about their health through providing the benefits and risks of various treatment options,” said Beutler.
