Accidents
• A report was received at 11:24 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:20 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:51 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on 2nd St.
• A report was received at 5:21 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Spruce St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:01 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 303rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:12 a.m. Saturday of an accident off of 309th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:55 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident in the lake area.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:54 p.m. Monday of an injury-accident involving an ATV southwest of Yankton.
