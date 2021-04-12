Yankton County reported a new death related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death was the county’s 29th and its first recorded since Jan. 28.
It was the only death reported in South Dakota. The state toll rose to 1,947.
The DOH also recorded 187 new infections Monday. The department is no longer doing updates on Sundays.
Yankton County recorded six new cases and eight new recoveries, along with one new hospitalization. The number of active cases is now 64.
Also locally, Bon Homme County posted seven new cases, its biggest one-day increase since Jan. 27.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+3) and Turner (+3) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grades K-12 schools saw 248 new cases last week, up two from the previous week. For the school year, these schools have reported 14,922 cases (11,083 students; 3,839 staff) with 14,484 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 59 new cases last week, up one from the week prior. To date, there have been 4,036 total cases (3,383 students; 653 staff), with 3,944 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota reported six active cases Monday (5 students, 1 staff), down one from Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 10 (-4), including one on campus (0 change).
Late Friday Mount Marty University posted one active case (staff), up one from Thursday.
South Dakota also reported a vaccination milestone Monday, having administered more than a half-million total vaccines to date; the number stood at 500,996. Over the weekend, the DOH announced that 50% of adults ages 18 and over in the state had received at least one vaccine, which is one of the top rates in the country.
On Monday, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital announced it will host a free walk-in clinic for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine Thursday, April 15, at the Yankton Mall. Clinic hours are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Individuals must be ages 18 and older to receive this vaccine. There will be a limited supply of doses, and they will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. (NOTE: If an individual has already received a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they need to finish their series with the same brand. They cannot receive a shot of the J&J vaccine.)
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Monday reported 115 new COVID-19 infections and one new death. The state toll rose to 2,221.
Also, the DHHS and the Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL) confirmed that the New York variant of COVID-19, known as B1.526, has arrived in the state. The initial case has been identified as a Douglas County resident. An investigation is underway and ongoing, according to a press release.
The identified B1.526 variant has been spreading throughout the United States, specifically in the Northeast, and is still being studied to determine the level of contagiousness and severity. Testing platforms such as Test Nebraska and others will still produce a “positive” result for the identified B1.526 variant (and other variants).
It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective.
