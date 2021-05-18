INCIDENTS
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a civil dispute off of Rainbow St. at 11:47 a.m. Monday.
• A report was received at 12:48 p.m. Monday of an animal bite off of Bill Baggs Road.
• A report was received at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle vandalized on Third St. A window was broken out of a car.
• A report was received at 9:23 p.m. Monday of vandalism on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 6:46 p.m. Monday of a vehicle vandalized on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Monday of flags with profanity printed on them being flown in a parking lot on Broadway.
• A report was received 4:23 p.m. Monday of threats being made on Pine St.
• A report was received at 4:20 p.m. Monday of a possible theft.
