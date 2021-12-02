100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 3, 1921
• One of the most successful social affairs ever given in the Masonic Temple was the Shrine Club ball last evening. Fez-topped gentlemen and their ladies were there in a number to comfortably fill the hall. Special music was furnished by the Mikota orchestra, and a cabaret lunch was served under the general direction of F.R. Wynn.
• Coffee fresh from the roasting ovens will be available for Yankton people when the Kasper Coffee Company opens for business in the building on West Third street, formerly occupied by the Edwards store. Fred Kasper, who will open the place, is an expert coffee roaster and blender, having had many years of experience in the old country and this.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 3, 1946
• Julius Salberg, farmer living near Bovee in Charles Mix County, says contour farming and grassed waterways as developed by the soil conservation service have demonstrated their value on his land during the heavy rains last October. During one three-inch rain, very little drained into the waterway from two fields of corn that had been planted on the contour. Because of the good stand of grass, no soil washing whatsoever took place in this water course.
• Pres. J.H. Kramer of Southern Normal announces that a skating rink will be ready for the ice sport as soon as cold weather arrives. The three tennis courts just north of science hall have been banked up with dirt and this will be flooded to provide a splendid place for the students and townspeople to enjoy ice skating.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 3, 1971
• There were 108,837 visitors to Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake during November, as compared with 106,605 in November a year ago, and 2,753,653 visitors during the first 11 months this year as compared with 2,513,561 during the similar period a year ago, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates.
• Thirty-five members of the 1971 football team at The University of South Dakota at Springfield have earned varsity monograms, announced head coach Jon Westling. Of the 35 lettermen for 1971, 7 are seniors, 11 are juniors, 9 are sophomores and 8 are freshmen.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 3, 1996
• According to the state Game, Fish and Parks Department, more than 10,000 snowmobilers have registered so far this year, the most ever in the state.
• Saturday, Dec. 7 marks the seventh annual “Let Someone Fill Your Shoes” giveaway by Yankton podiatrist Scott Shindler. The giveaway will take place at the Benedictine Center from 8:30-11 a.m. Shoes for the giveaway were collected Nov. 2 by Boy Scout Troop 133.
