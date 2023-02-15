Westside Park Pond Work In Deep Freeze For Winter, Other Projects Also Waiting On Thaw
Buy Now

Work at the Westside Park pond to fix a leak that turned up last fall is expected to pick up again when the weather warms this spring.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

An effort to rectify leakage issues at the Westside Park pond will not resume until more favorable weather conditions return in the spring.

The same can also be said for several projects that are underway as part of the park’s master plan revitalization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.