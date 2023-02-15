Westside Park Pond Work In Deep Freeze For Winter, Other Projects Also Waiting On Thaw

An effort to rectify leakage issues at the Westside Park pond will not resume until more favorable weather conditions return in the spring.
The same can also be said for several projects that are underway as part of the park’s master plan revitalization.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the pond work will pick up at a later date.
“The contractor has taken a break during winter weather and hasn’t been back,” she said. ‘They won’t be back until the temperatures are sustained warm enough where they can start doing some work. ... In the meantime, our engineering team is working on some redesign and plans for that reconstruction or repair.”
Last fall, work had seemingly been completed on a project to deepen the park’s pond and stabilize the banks. However, officials quickly noticed that the pond was having issues retaining water. While some work commenced to study and rectify the situation, it was very late in the fall by the time the issue was identified.
“There were some design issues with the original design that was provided around the island,” Leon said. “We also have some compaction issues with the soil. They had to bring in some material, and some of the compaction failed. That can lead to some of the leaking, as well.”
She said the full scope of work is still being engineered, but there are a few things that will likely happen once the weather improves.
“When we have a timeline, we’ll share that,” she said. “I think they’ll be taking down some of that block and adding some lining behind the block around the pond and the island areas. … More work will be done to the base of the pond and the blocks put back. I think you’ll see some different treatment around the pond in terms of the sloping.”
Leon added that this isn’t the only project that will be picking up once spring rolls around again.
“When the weather turns favorable for us, we’ll get the contractor back on site,” she said. “It’s the same contractor that’s working on the McVay family meditation and reflection area, sundial as well as the labyrinth the Benedictine sisters are putting in Westside Park. They’ll be able to work with both projects.”
She said new playground equipment is also set to be installed as part of a separate project, along with the addition of pickleball courts.
“We have a lot to do in Westside Park,” she said. “There will still be a lot of activity in the park throughout the whole season, so I expect various portions of the park will be out of use yet this spring and summer, but we’ll have some improvements as a result.”
She said she’s thankful for the public’s understanding.
“I appreciate people’s patience,” she said. “I realize it’s frustrating. I’m certainly frustrated, too, when you think you’re going to have full use of a project, we waited so long to have that project built and it’s frustrating for everyone when it didn’t work out for us. Of course, we want to make it right and we want to be satisfied with the project and have a project that the community expects and what the community expects. We need to take a little step back here and get it to that point.”
