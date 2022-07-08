Due to the rising cost of goods and services, Yankton’s Contact Center has had a steep increase in new families requesting assistance, and more frequent visits from those we already serve. Food costs and financial assistance requests have risen sharply.
The Contact Center needs non-perishable food items of all kinds, including personal care and hygiene items.
The center also assists with financial emergencies such as late rents, late utilities, medications, emergency housing, fuel for transportation to out of town medical appointments, among other services. The center’s goal is to help everyone we can in their time of need.
The Contact Center is an independent non-profit organization. Therefore, it relies on the goodness of others to help fellow citizens in need.
If you would like to donate food and personal hygiene products, you can deliver it to 321 W. 3rd Street, Ste. B-02. The Contact Center is in the lower level of the Yankton Government Center.
Financial donations can be mailed or hand-delivered to the same address. You can call 605-260-4400 with any questions.
