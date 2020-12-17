This year’s Christmas campaign for the River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections is called “Crystal Clean Christmas.”
The two agencies have made a dual Christmas list of all the items they need the most. The items needed include everyday household cleaning supplies, hygiene products, kitchen items, gifts cards, and much more.
Roger’s Family Pharmacy of Yankton is setting up an Angel Tree for the two agencies to hang ornaments with the Christmas list items listed on them. The Angel Trees will be set up the weekend after Thanksgiving. The agencies have also set up a registry on Target that is available now for the individuals who want to do their shopping online this year.
The Christmas campaign will begin Dec. 1 (Target items can be purchased now) and run through Jan. 8. Items can be taken to River City Family Connections located at 609 Goeden Drive.
For more information, contact number for River City Domestic Violence Center (605) 665-4811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.