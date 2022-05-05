PIERRE — The South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) celebrates all small businesses in South Dakota during National Small Business Week, May 1-7. Small businesses across the state continue to make a big impact on the local economy by creating jobs and supporting their communities.
“As we kick off Small Business Week, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the unique opportunities in your community,” said SDRA Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “Let’s celebrate and look to these local establishments that genuinely know the wants and needs of shoppers in their towns.”
Small business owners work hard to grow their businesses and recognize that being an active part of the community is critical to their success.
When customers shop at a neighborhood business, nearly 70% of each dollar spent is returned to the local economy. Small business owners strive to make a difference through employee wages, public service, local sponsorships, and by supporting fellow small businesses.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our towns, and when you patronize a mom-and-pop business, you’re supporting your entire community as well,” said Sanderson.
Small Business Week seeks to acknowledge the hard work of these businesses in cities and towns across South Dakota. All citizens are encouraged to thank those who own and operate the local service station, grocery store, bakery, flower shop, and the thousands of other small businesses that drive our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.