Explorers Credit Union announces their new Gear for Good Program. This program invites Explorers CU members and the community to purchase limited-quantity Gear for Good items and proceeds from each sale will be donated to local non-profit organizations in an effort to support our community.
As every explorer needs good gear and a good partner, Explorers Credit Union announces that they have teamed up with the Heartland Humane Society for the Gear for Good initial launch. Gear for Good items include a pet bandanna, fanny pack, travel mug and picnic blanket. These items and along with individual prices can be found on the Explorers CU website, ExplorersCU.com.
“At Explorers Credit Union doing good is part of our credit union culture — good products and services, good treatment and good deeds,” stated April Tompkins, CEO of Explorers CU. “As a not-for-profit cooperative, making an impact is part of our NDA and we know that working together takes us farther and gets us there sooner,” she continued.
“Heartland Humane Society is proud to serve the area as your local animal shelter and honored to be selected by Explorer’s Credit Union. Monies raised will impact our local programming, which includes youth education and providing top notch veterinary services to our shelter pets,” contributed Kerry Feilmeier, Director at Heartland Humane Society.
Limited-quantity Gear for Good items can be purchased at any four convenient Explorers CU branch locations. For more information on Gear for Good or Explorers Credit Union, visit ExplorersCU.com.
