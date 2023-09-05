Yankton Area Arts will host the exhibit “A Brilliant Moment in Time” by David Kahle at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery through Oct. 10.
Kahle is the Mount Marty University (MMU) art professor and director of MMU’s Bede Art Gallery. His artwork combines a variety of media including prints and oils.
A special reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. Space for the reception is limited and available on request.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge weekdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible.
