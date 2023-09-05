Yankton Area Arts will host the exhibit “A Brilliant Moment in Time” by David Kahle at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery through Oct. 10.

Kahle is the Mount Marty University (MMU) art professor and director of MMU’s Bede Art Gallery.  His artwork combines a variety of media including prints and oils.

