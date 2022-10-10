City Adjusts Aquatics Center Season Pass Rate

The City of Yankton is making another adjustment to the price of a season pass at the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 6-2 to raise the price of a season pass from $62 to $64.
Commissioners Tony Maibaum and Mason Schramm voted against the rate increase.
As with last year, which also saw a rate hike, 2023 season passes will begin to be marketed in November and will be available at the 2022 rate through the end of the year. The hike to $64 rate will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
City Manager Amy Leon said that season pass sales in 2022 were largely on par with sales the year before.
“In 2022, we sold eight fewer season passes than in 2021,” she said. “Daily passes also fell in (2022) from 20,957 to 13,687 this year. We were open fewer days this year due to weather-related activities.”
She said there would be no adjustment to the daily rate.
“We do think the daily rate is still valid and probably a good one to stick at, which is $10,” she said.
Leon said the rate hike comes amid rising expenses in running the facility.
According to the meeting packet, the largest increases in expenses from 2021-2022 were in wages and pool chemicals. There was also a slight increase in fuel for heating the pools.
Leon noted that the Guppy Grant is still available for those in need to access season passes.
“The commission and public should be aware we still have the partnership with the Boys & Girls Club for folks that are struggling or maybe can not afford that,” she said.
Commissioner Amy Miner said she feels that the modest adjustment in rates is a sign of good planning for the facility.
“I’m still amazed at the scope of the project, the undertaking of building the aquatics facilities and the number of variables when it comes to the concessions, how many people (come), this, that and the other thing, and two years into this, we’re making very minor adjustments,” she said. “I just think that speaks really highly of the way staff approached the entire thing to see how to keep it up and running. I also appreciate that we have the opportunity to evaluate it every year as we try to stabilize and make it a splashing success for the community.”
During a separate item on raising rates for the Summit Activities Center, Schramm noted part of the reason for his opposition to the rate hike on the aquatics center.
“I was against raising rates at the pool because I felt like $2 wasn’t a significant enough change other than to tell people, ‘Hey, everything’s went up in price with inflation and all those things,’” he said.
One Yankton resident, Mark Conrad, noted that he opposes hiking rates.
“In 2017, our family used to use the swimming pool and our family rate was $100 per year, which was actually very nice,” he said. “I have six children, so if I was to go with the current rate, this next year I will pay $512 just so my family can go swimming. … I would like to actually suggest that we do not raise the rate because what I see is, as the rate goes up, less people use the facilities.”
He further suggested adding in a family rate for season passes again.
Commissioner Ben Brunick was absent during Monday night’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Rejected a variance;
• Approved a conditional-use permit and a rezoning request;
• Approved rate increases for use and rentals at the Summit Activities Center;
• Approved a bid for the Airport Acres project;
• Approved a radio purchase for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved a contract for employee health insurance.
