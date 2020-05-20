The Tri-State Old Iron Association committee met and has decided that, due to COVID-19, the annual two-day ride scheduled for July 9-11 is cancelled for 2020. The tractor parade down main street has also been cancelled.
Organizers said they feel the cancellation is in the best interest of the 185 registered tractor drivers as well as the Yankton community.
“We look forward to the 2021 ride scheduled July 8-10, hopefully with more participants and larger turnout,” the committee said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.