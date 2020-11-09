Turner County firefighters responded to a number of calls over the weekend as the region saw unseasonably warm weather, dry conditions and high winds.
The Hurley Fire Department posted the following calls on its Facebook page:
FRIDAY
Hurley was called out north of Parker to assist the Parker and Chancellor fire departments with a field fire. At this time, Parker was assisting the Marion and Monroe fire departments with another fire that was taking place.
As the Hurley Fire Department was cleaning up from the Parker fire, it was called to 280th St., where the firefighters received assistance from the Chancellor and Parker departments. During this fire, all other departments in Turner County were working on a different fire.
As Hurley was cleaning up the 280th St. fire, Tanker 2 was sent to Lennox to assist with a fire taking place there. Later that night, Hurley was paged for mutual aid to assist the Viborg, Centerville and Davis fire departments with a grass/tractor fire.
SUNDAY
Hurley responded to a call for a tree pile on fire. The Davis Fire Department was called for mutual aid. Later that day, the Hurley firefighters were called to assist the Centerville, Viborg and Davis fire departments with a large grass fire.
“Thank you to all of our firefighters and surrounding fire departments for all the help this weekend,” the post read. “Each fire department worked hard this weekend to stop multiple fires throughout our county!”
