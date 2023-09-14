Cornerstones Career Learning Center invites you to join them in celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week Sept. 18-22, 2023.
Over 30 million Americans over the age of 25 — or one out of every 9 U.S. citizens — do not have a high school diploma.
Cornerstones Career Learning Center is working to change that. Last year, Cornerstones served 689 participants from 55 South Dakota communities.
“Adult education drives economic development,” said Kim Olson, Cornerstones executive director. “Participants who exited our program reported over $8,000 in quarterly median earnings. That’s 18% higher than the federal target. Those additional dollars contribute to the economic growth of our region.”
Cornerstones provides 24 GED preparation and English language classes daily. Morning, afternoon, and evening classes are available both in-person and online for individuals 18 years of age and older. Classes are available at no charge to those who qualify.
Adult education and family literacy programs serve adults who need to improve their basic literacy and math skills, improve their oral and written English, obtain a high school equivalency degree, and prepare for postsecondary education or training. These programs are focused on breaking the cycles of low literacy, low education, and poverty.
