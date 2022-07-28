100 Years
Saturday, July 29, 1922
• The Missouri River came up a foot here, overnight, due to heavy nearby rains. The rise in the river made work somewhat more difficult on the tramway being thrown across the channel for the completion of the bridge piers, but did not stop it.
• Stupendous and spectacular! Those are the only words which will fitly describe the fireworks display that has been secured for the first Yankton County Fair, Aug. 29-31, according to the committee attending to that phase of the entertainment. That feature alone, free to the public, will be worth coming many miles to see, for it is going to be something entirely new to this section. The company which supplies this display is the same one which furnishes the fireworks for the South Dakota State Fair.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 29, 1947
• In addition to an appropriation of $500,000 for river bank protection work near Yankton for permanently stabilizing the channel, the War Department Civil Functions bill as passed by Congress late last Saturday contains an allotment of $50,000 for further planning by the U.S. Army engineers on the dam and reservoir project at Gavins Point, an integral part of the Pick-Sloan plan for the development of the Missouri.
• Early reports of small grain yield in Springfield are most glowing and indicate the best money crop for many years. One farmer took off $540 in barley from 6 acres, for an average of $90 per acre, which is nearly equal to the value of the land at this time.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 29, 1972
• The Lakeside Archery Club will host their annual invitational tournament Sunday at their range located just north of the Villager on Lewis and Clark Lake. The archers will shoot 28 field targets and 14 animal targets, with the yardage varying from 15 to 80 yards.
• James Harwood is serving this summer as student intern at the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational). He is a third year student at the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, where he and his wife, Marie, have been living the last two years. He will be serving the Yankton church as assistant pastor for the coming year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 29, 1997
• When Anna Mach reached her 100th birthday this year, her family gathered to celebrate the milestone. But there was a birthday they anticipated even more. The magic moment came when Michael Allen Towers was born five weeks ago. His arrival made Anna a great-great-great-grandmother for the first time. Michael represents the sixth generation for the family, an extremely difficult feat.
• Lan Gooch of Houston, Miss., received the championship prize of $1,000 from Fox Run golf pro Bob Boldus after winning the professional division of the Fox Run Pro-Am. Gooch shot a tournament course record 66 for the win. The Pro-Am, a satellite tourney of the Hillcrest Pro-Am, is in its first year and attracted several pros and area amateurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.