Education

The University of South Dakota enrollment has dropped more than 400 students after reaching a peak of 10,284 in 2012. 

 Photo: University of South Dakota

Out of the 8,264 South Dakota public high school graduates in 2022, 62% went on to higher education after graduation, according to the most recent State Report Card from the state’s Department of Education.

While cost remained a big factor in his decision, Brady Giles from Brandon decided a Big Ten school and the biomedical engineering program was worth attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

