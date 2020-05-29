PIERRE — The South Dakota State Library has announced the 2020 recipients of the 21st Century School Library Award. The 21st Century School Library Award recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced or Exemplary, based on performance in three areas: place, which refers to the learning environment (both physical and online), programming and the professional.
Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota’s guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period.
The libraries will be honored in fall 2020. Area honorees include:
• Elk Point-Jefferson school libraries; Award Status: Enhanced; Librarian: Deedra Holdhusen; Administrators: Janet Ries, Skyler Eriksen
