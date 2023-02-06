Create a hidden world for your own bookshelf at the Yankton Community Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The library will provide a variety of supplies and tools to help you craft and decorate your bookshelf nook.
They will have mini string lights, flameless candles, mushrooms, moss and more for use in creating your bookshelf nook. This program is great for adults and teens ages 13 and up. Supplies are limited.
