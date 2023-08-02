100 Years Ago
Friday, August 3, 1923
• Flags were at half-mast in Yankton today as a mark of respect for the president who lies dead. Warren G. Harding passed away yesterday. Most citizens here did not learn the sad news until this morning, but those who were about late in the evening had been apprised of the fact. Radio brought the first word, and it was picked up by several local people shortly before 10 o’clock. The hour of President Harding’s death, 7:30 Pacific time, was 9:30 Yankton (central) time.
• The Girl Scouts camp on the Jim River started this morning and will continue until August 11, after which there will be an eight-day boys’ camp. The camp this year is on the same location as that of a year ago, near the mouth of the Jim. It consists of six tents and a cook shack, and is much more elaborate and complete than any camp heretofore attempted.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 3, 1948
• The next time you get a telephone call listen for a new sound — a brief, high, almost musical note every 15 seconds or so. The chances are that you won’t hear it in Yankton. But if you do, you’ll know that the conversation is being recorded at the other end of the line. The new note is called the “beep” tone. Its purpose, according to R. W. Grisham, local manager of the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, is to notify a person at one end of the line that a record is being made of the conversation.
• As a warning to mothers whose children may complain of sore throats, Yankton’s city health officer Dr. V. I. Lacey announced to the Press and Dakotan today that there are two cases of child diphtheria in Sacred Heart hospital from this area.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 3, 1973
• Nine opposition runs in the first three innings spelled defeat for the Yankton Teeners in district tournament action yesterday afternoon as Mitchell went on to trim Yankton 9-3.
• Lake Andes recovered from an 8-0 deficit to record a 9-8 win over Tripp and capture the rubber game in their semi-final Sunshine League playoff series Thursday night. The win earned Lake Andes a berth in the district tournament. They will now play Platte for the playoff title and the right to the top draft pick before the tournament.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 3, 1998
• The Clay County commissioners have expressed concern that fatalities may result from the rapid rise in traffic around Vermillion. Commissioner Gerald Sommervold said he is concerned about the glut of traffic at the Highway 19-50 intersection in northwestern Vermillion.
• Dick Beardsley shared his victory over — and constant struggle with — his drug habit during Saturday’s reunion for Freeman Academy and Freeman Junior College. Beardsley, 42, earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for improving his time in each of his first 13 races. He ran the third fastest marathon in America, clocking a 2:08:53 time at the 1982 Boston Marathon. He was named the 1982 Outstanding Distance Runner.
