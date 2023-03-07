PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) kicks off the fifth year of the Nest Predator Bounty Program as part of Gov. Noem’s Second Century Initiative. The 2023 program opens for South Dakota youth under the age of 18 on March 1. The program will open to all South Dakota residents April 1. Tails from raccoon, striped skunk, badger, red fox, and opossum will be eligible for $10 per-tail payments with a maximum total payout of $500,000.

“This program is an excellent way to get youth and families engaged with the outdoors,” said Kevin Robling, GFP Department Secretary. “Getting the next generation involved in conservation is critical to keeping our South Dakota outdoor heritage strong.”

