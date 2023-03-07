PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) kicks off the fifth year of the Nest Predator Bounty Program as part of Gov. Noem’s Second Century Initiative. The 2023 program opens for South Dakota youth under the age of 18 on March 1. The program will open to all South Dakota residents April 1. Tails from raccoon, striped skunk, badger, red fox, and opossum will be eligible for $10 per-tail payments with a maximum total payout of $500,000.
“This program is an excellent way to get youth and families engaged with the outdoors,” said Kevin Robling, GFP Department Secretary. “Getting the next generation involved in conservation is critical to keeping our South Dakota outdoor heritage strong.”
In 2022, 143 youth participated in the youth-only month of March and submitted 2,100 nest predators during this time. Overall, 2,367 individuals participated in the 2022 program removing 55,220 nest predators. Youth made up 32% of total participants, which was higher than in 2021 at 29%.
New for 2023, every participating youth will receive one free live trap. When youth submit their tails for the first time, they will receive their live trap to use throughout the program.
Tails eligible for submission can be harvested via trapping or hunting. Participants need a hunting, furbearer, or fishing license to be eligible to participate in the bounty program. Landowners harvesting nest predators for the program on their own land and youth under 18 are exempt from this license requirement.
For more information, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/. For bounty submissions outside of the listed office locations and times, contact your local wildlife conservation officer or wildlife damage specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.