USD, LifeScape Unveil Behavioral Services Partnership

A gap that currently exists in behavior services for people with autism and developmental disabilities will hopefully be filled with professionals who receive training from an initiative created by a new partnership between the University of South Dakota and Lifescape.
In a press conference Friday in Sioux Falls, officials from USD and Lifescape announced they are working together to create a new graduate level certificate program.
Lifescape is a Sioux Falls-based organization that provides services to children and adults with disabilities, including autism. The organization is collaborating with the USD School of Health Sciences Department of Public Health and Health Sciences, and the USD Center for Disabilities to provide instructors and clinical opportunities for students in the program.
“The University of South Dakota is very fortunate to partner with Lifescape in education, research and course development. Our partnership means that USD researchers, health care educators and students can work alongside industry experts with the shared goal of bettering the lives of all South Dakotans,” said Tim Ridgway, vice president of Health Affairs and Dean of the Sanford School of Medicine. “Partnerships like this are created to address and solve problems.”
The USD School of Health Sciences will offer a board-certified Behavior Analyst Graduate Certificate, Ridgway said, beginning in the fall of 2021.
With Lifescape’s locations in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Sioux City, Iowa, USD students will have opportunities for clinical experiences throughout the state and region, he said.
“This new program, focused on helping children and families, is the result of much collaboration and cooperation with our partners in the state,” said Haifa Samra, dean of the USD School of Health Sciences. “It builds around a common goal to meet a critical health care need of South Dakota families while at the same time creates a mechanism for students in health professions and practicing health care professionals to advance their career opportunities and stay and practice in South Dakota.”
According a press release from the University of South Dakota, nationally, about 1 in 54 children have been identified as having autism. Since 2010, there has been a 1,942% increase across the country regarding the demand for trained health professionals to help those with autism.
In 2019, 1,895 South Dakota school-aged children were diagnosed with autism and received some level of service through their schools. That almost doubled the diagnosis number from 2012 and does not include children under age three, school-aged children not receiving service in schools or adults.
“This is about filling a gap in behavioral health care in South Dakota,” said Eric Kurtz, Ph.D., executive director of USD’s Center for Disabilities, which is housed at the university’s Sanford School of Medicine. “It’s also about filling a workforce gap. We recognize that we do not have enough professionals to provide the needed care … ultimately, this is about individuals, children and families.”
This new partnership, he said, will help adults and children with autism and their families achieve a higher quality of life.
“Those who need and receive timely applied behavioral analysis achieve higher levels of independence, higher levels of education, higher levels of employment, productivity and community inclusion,” Kurtz said. “Our goal is to increase the number of professionals across the state providing those services, but it’s more than that. It’s about these individuals and their families having access to those services where and when they need them, no matter where they live.”
This new program will allow a seamless transition for students to go from the classroom into clinical supervision settings “which will give the real-world hands-on experience in the settings where they will ultimately become employed,” Kurtz said. “This is a model for workforce development that can be replicated across disciplines and across industries.”
