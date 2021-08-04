Sacred Heart School Plans For Its Long-Term Future, Growth

Sacred Heart School in Yankton stands in good financial condition, and a new strategic plan will take the school to the next level in the next decade, school officials say.
A meeting Wednesday night provided the strategic plan for 2028 and beyond. The school enrolls around 350 students with pre-kindergarten and elementary at St. Benedict Church and the middle school at Sacred Heart Church.
The Rev. Tom Anderson gave an overview of where the school stands.
“Sacred Heart School was founded in 1884 and is the oldest Catholic school in the state. For more than 135 years, it has provided area Catholic education. The school has served its students as a great place to be brought up in the faith and as great preparation for Yankton High School,” he said.
“But we’re ready to move on to the next phase. Our two parishes are strong, and Sacred Heart School has no debt. We have our savings, and with the COVID (stimulus) funding from the government, we’re in a beautiful spot to fall back on.”
However, the school also needs to conduct itself as a business, with long-range planning and standard operating procedures, Anderson said. Those moves will provide long-term stability and a more efficient use of staff and resources, he added.
“We’ll be stronger as a result,” he said. “We’re really good, but during the next 15 years, we’re moving from really good to great.”
Sacred Heart School has room for more students, Anderson said. The school works to make a Catholic education affordable and places less of a reliance on tuition to cover all expenses, the priest said.
The school offers tuition discounts and scholarship, and the South Dakota Partnership program also offers grants, he noted. “By 2027, 35% of the revenue to run our school will come from development (fundraising),” he said.
The school may look different and serve new groups of students, he said, noting an interest in daycare and pre-school programs. The school will focus on its Christian roots while also growing a robust curriculum and co-curricular opportunities.
Anderson pointed to the five points that will continue to define Sacred Heart School: academic excellence, faith formation, outstanding faculty and staff, excellent facilities and strong financial situation.
The timeline remains flexible, but short- and long-term goals focus on faith and leadership, facilities, technology, admissions, marketing, fundraising, alumni and friends relationships. During the next decade, the school will also look at faculty and staff development, a Blue Ribbon Task Force and a regional Catholic school plan.
The school will also more closely align its staffing and enrollment for the best fit. A particular grade might have one teacher, a teacher and a paraprofessional or be split into two sections.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Minnesota consultant Casey Breen provided an overview of his work with Sacred Heart School officials and its supporters during the past six months. The work has not only laid a foundation but has also focused on drawing on the talents and leadership of area residents.
By nature of the church’s structure, the priest provides leadership and often makes final decisions, Breen said. “People often ask, ‘What does Father say?’ But the laity (non-clergy) need to step in and step up,” he added.
The planning process will look at the long-term, such as the next five or 10 years, but also have committees looking at progress every 90 days, annually and over three years.
“It will keep the plan on track and not just placed on a shelf, Breen said.
Principal Laura Haberman emphasized she and Anderson won’t run the committees. “We’ll find those with gifts and talents, and these teams will work together,” she said.
Those gifts can represent a wide variety of backgrounds that can provide real-world knowledge and a wide perspective on the school and how best to serve the students, she said.
The principal also spoke of the addition of a staff counselor who wanted to join the Sacred Heart School staff as a deep reflection of her faith.
Haberman also noted the attractiveness of the school for a wide range of students. “We have 9% of our students who aren’t Catholic. They’re here because of their own faith and because of our academic excellence,” she said.
After the meeting, Anderson said the long-term planning will provide more stability and confidence in the future.
“In the past, it wasn’t always easy to know where we stood on certain things,” he said. “Through this process, we’ll get a clear vision of where we are and where we’re going.”
A strong Catholic school system benefits the entire community, regardless of whether the student or family attend Sacred Heart School or are Catholics, Anderson said. He anticipates exciting times ahead that will continue the growth and progress seen in Yankton and the surrounding region.
“Sacred Heart School is a great place to be, and it’s getting better all the time,” he said.
