Dirt is moving swiftly on the north side of Yankton to make way for a new NorthWestern Energy facility.
A nearly 22,000-square-foot building is set to rise up along Douglas Ave. near the Chan Gurney Airport that will help consolidate many of the company’s Yankton-area operations under one roof.
NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Tom Glanzer told the Press & Dakotan that the new facility will include 7,300 square feet of office space, 5,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 10,000-square-foot garage. It will consolidate storage and the current downtown NorthWestern offices into one location.
Glanzer said that NorthWestern has been doing a number of similar projects throughout the region.
“We’ve been systematically replacing facilities as need be throughout our service territory,” he said. “If you look at what we did in Mitchell, Aberdeen, Scotland and Huron, it will take a little bit of what we learned from all of those places and continue to be a place where you hope to get 50-60 years out of an investment like this.”
In addition to an efficiency boon, Glanzer said that the new facility will be a boost for crew safety.
“Obviously, safety is one of our key focuses at NorthWestern Energy,” he said. “This building has some safety aspects built into it and has the ability to safely take care of our crews while they’re working in inclement weather — like being able to get a truck ready inside instead of outside and being able to load different things on a truck indoors. With the weather we deal with, it’s pretty important to keep our vehicles in top shape as well, and that’s why the garage is such a big deal for us. ”
The facility is slated to be completed and running in mid-February.
