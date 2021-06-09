South Dakota saw just 12 new COVID-19 infections — its smallest daily rise since March 31, 2020 — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state’s toll at 2,023.
The number of active cases dropped to 221 and the number of active hospitalizations slipped to 38.
Yankton County reported no new cases or recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at six. The county also added 80 new COVID-19 vaccinations to push its total number above 11,000 to 11,032. Yankton County ranks seventh in the state in total number of people vaccinated.
Charles Mix County (+1) was the only area county to report a new positive test.
The number of people in South Dakota ever hospitalized for COVID-related reasons continued to be amended downward. Locally, Yankton County saw its hospitalization total drop by two (falling to 138 overall), as did Hutchinson (-2; 85) and Union (-2; 80) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 29 new infections. There were also two new deaths recorded, raising the state total to 2,256.
