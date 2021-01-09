South Dakota recorded 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton, Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties — in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,570.
Yankton County’s death toll rose to 27, with Charles Mix County’s toll rising to 13 and Hutchinson County’s toll moving to 19.
The DOH reported 321 new infections statewide while the number of current hospitalizations dipped to 234.
Locally, Yankton County registered six new cases along with 14 new recoveries. One new hospitalization was also reported.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Saturday:
• Total Cases — 102,901 (+321: 237 confirmed, 84 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,040 (-201);
• Recoveries — 96,291 (+508);
• Hospitalizations — 5,871 ever hospitalized (+20); 234 currently hospitalized (-13);
• Testing — 4,446 new tests processed; 1,301 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 40,284 total vaccinations (+4,673); 36,221 individuals vaccinated (2,577).
In Nebraska, the state’s death toll was amended late Friday to 1,733 after it was erroneously reported late Thursday that 108 new deaths had been reported, including 92 in Douglas County. The new, updated death toll posted Friday night was an increase of 30 from Wednesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,023 new infections late Friday.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 174,614 (+1,023);
• Recoveries — 119,393 (1,804);
• Hospitalizations — 5,434 ever hospitalized (+20); 481 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 12,039 new tests processed; 2,406 new individuals tested.
