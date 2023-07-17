NORTH SIOUX CITY — On Thursday, July 20, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house to introduce the Interstate 29 Corridor Study and gather public input to help shape the vision for the corridor. The event will consist of a presentation and interactive activities.
The public meeting open house will be held at City Hall, located at 504 River Dr. in North Sioux City from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (CT). The goal of this public meeting open house is to gather input on issues and needs to be addressed as part of this study along the I-29 corridor. This information will help the study team shape the long-range vision for the corridor and create a plan to help guide future corridor projects.
