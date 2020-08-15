Yankton County has recorded its third death related to COVID-19, according to Saturday’s state update from the Department of Health.
It was one of two statewide deaths reported, raising South Dakota’s toll to 152.
The county also reported five new positive tests, bringing its total of known cases to 141. The county has recorded 39 cases this month, with 32 of those coming in the last week. Five new recoveries were recorded 104) and one new hospitalization was reported (11). There are now 34 active cases (-1 from Friday).
Several other area counties reported new cases.
Turner County recorded three new positive tests, giving it 59 overall. One new recovery was reported (46). There are 13 active cases.
Charles Mix County also reported three new cases, bringing its total to 112. There are 17 active cases.
Bon Homme County recorded two new positive tests, lifting its total to 17. Four of the cases are active.
Union County added two new positive tests, giving it 223 cases overall. Four new recoveries were recorded (295). There are 24 active cases.
Hutchinson County reported two new positive tests, giving it 31 known cases to date. Five cases are active.
Clay County added one new positive test, its 137th. One new recovery was reported (117). Active cases remain at 20.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Saturday to bring its total to 10,118. Other statistics included:
• Active Cases — 1,082 (-19);
• Recoveries — 8,884 (+111);
• Hospitalizations — 913 ever hospitalized (+10); 63 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 162,315 total tests (+2,111); 127,449 individuals tested (+1,435).
In Nebraska, both Cedar and Knox counties recorded two new positive tests, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday. That brings Cedar County’s case total to 26 and Knox County’s to 41.
The state reported 328 new positive tests Friday, giving it 29,988 known cases to date. One new death was reported, the state’s 361st.
The DHHS website reported no new hospitalizations for the third straight day (1,880), while current hospitalizations dropped by two to 145.
Recoveries rose to 22,004 (+541).
