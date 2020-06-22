Yankton Eligible For $3.3M From CARES Act

Federal aid to help ease the City of Yankton’s COVID-19 pandemic burden is starting to come into some focus.
During Monday night’s City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon discussed how much the city would be eligible for as a result of the CARES Act.
“This morning, we head from Gov. (Kristi) Noem ... about her CARES Act plan for distributing the funding that the state received from the federal government to address the coronavirus in our local municipalities and county governments,” Leon said. “The City of Yankton is eligible for $3.3 million. That’s exciting for us and we’re glad about that.”
However, she said that this is about all the city knows about the relief funding at this time.
“We do not yet know all the parameters of the program,” she said. “However, we do know this is a reimbursement. This is not a windfall of cash where we can do something really cool, fun and exciting like build something new. There’s parameters with that money and we’re going to need to follow those.”
The amount of funding available to municipalities was based on population.
Leon said that the funds will be useful for the city.
“We think it’s going to be very helpful to us,” she said. “We’ve spent money on technology. We’ve spent the money on PPE (personal protective equipment) and those types of things and we’ll be as creative as we can — within the parameters of the program —not to leave any money on the table. We’d like to utilize our full allocation, if possible.”
She said that the city will work with Planning & Development District III to study the reimbursement.
Leon didn’t give a timeline, but said the next step of the process will come at the next meeting.
“In order to even become eligible for reimbursement, there’s a resolution the commission will need to pass, as well as an agreement that you’ll need to pass,” she said.
She said that the city — even with reimbursement coming — will still look at crafting a very conservative budget for 2021.
“Just because we have access to this reimbursement, not knowing what the future will bring, we just think it’s probably a good idea to not over-spend or over-budget at this point,” she said. “We’re still wanting to be cautious, but we do believe that we are going to be able to access quite a fair bit of money.”
Monday also marked the last meeting before the City Commission reorganizes.
During the July 13 meeting, commissioners-elect Ben Brunick and Tony Maibaum and incumbent commissioner Stephanie Moser will be sworn in. Reorganization was pushed back due to pandemic-driven delay of the municipal election.
But the city is still contemplating what that swearing-in will look like as the meetings remain primarily online.
“I think many of our commissioners are ready to get together and meet again — physically meet — and some maybe are not,” Leon said during a media preview meeting on Friday. “I’ve talked with IT about having a hybrid meeting where some can attend and some can be remote if they would so choose. I don’t know how that works with swearing in people and if you need to be physically there to be sworn in. I’m getting all that information together before I make the final decision.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved requests for parking and alcohol permits for Rock ‘N’ Rumble, currently set for late July.
• Set a public hearing on changes to the truck route ordinance.
• Approved a plat.
• Approved a drainage easement.
• Closed out the Fifth Street reconstruction and Marne Creek bank stabilization projects.
