South Dakota recorded 553 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,096. They were not reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state rose above the 7,500-mark for the first time since Dec. 22, climbing to 7,526.
Active hospitalizations climbed by almost 5% to 214.
Yankton County recorded five new positive tests and nine new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 98.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties for Thursday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +1.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson County reported two new COVID-related hospitalizations and Charles Mix County saw one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday posted 11 active cases (9 students, 2 staff), up one from Wednesday. The number in isolation/quarantine was 23 (-14), including three on campus (+2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.