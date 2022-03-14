Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Robert Burgel, 52, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of terms and conditions.
• Tyler Schaefer, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Edward Draskovich, 60, Marion, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ethan Russaw, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for a probation violation.
• Charles Ewing, 36, Mitchell, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Alyssa Flying Hawk, 31, Lake Andes, was arrested Saturday for contempt and driving under the influence.
• Levi Zimmerman, 22, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle/property damage) and reckless driving.
• Steven Hernandez, 58, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for first-degree petty theft.
• Mustapha Fares, 20, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for contempt and zero-tolerance driving under the influence (consuming alcohol or any drug under 21).
• Marianna Kills In Sight, 50, Mission, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, maintenance of financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Timothy Johannsen, 53, Wagner, was arrested Sunday for leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle/property damage).
• Darryl Evans, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
