It’s another week and another round of wintry weather for the Yankton area.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the eastern portion of the Yankton area from 6 a.m. today (Thursday) through 6 p.m. tonight. The counties covered include Yankton, Clay, Turner and Union counties in South Dakota and Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
Mixed precipitation is possible in the morning, with a total snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible. However, winds are expected to be in the range of 15-20 miles per hour. Also, while temperatures are expected to fall today, they will still remain relatively mild.
The good news is the weather event is expected to clear out late tonight, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild conditions to last through most of the New Year’s holiday weekend. The next chance for snow is Monday.
