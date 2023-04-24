VERMILLION — Bob Sutton ’90, ’95, president and CEO of Avera Health, will deliver the commencement address at the 136th Commencement Ceremony to be held Saturday, May 6, in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Avera Health is a $3 billion health system that includes 37 hospitals and 300 total health care facilities, serving 100 communities in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Over 17,000 employees meet the needs of Avera’s patients and residents each day.

