Yankton High School announces its 2022 Pioneer Days homecoming schedule for next week.
This year marks the 98th homecoming celebration for YHS.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, seniors chose the 2022 Royalty. In alphabetical order, they are:
• Pioneer Princess Candidates — Thea Chance, Frances Kouri, Elsie Larson, Addison Sedlacek and Sydnee Serck
• Pioneer Prince Candidates — Cody Oswald, Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Nathaniel Schoenfelder and Tyler Sohler
From the royalty, a “Pioneer Prince” and “Pioneer Princess” will be selected.
Visit the YSD website to keep up with the Homecoming Activities (Including Parade Entry Link): https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/yhs/page/ysd-happenings
The major schedule of events is as follows:
SEPT. 19-23
• High School Dress-up Days:
— Monday: Hawaiian Day;
— Tuesday: Letter Day;
— Wednesday: Country vs. Country Club;
— Thursday: Battle of the Classes (Seniors: Celebrity Juniors: Construction Sophomores: Medical Freshman: Business; Teachers: Senior Throwback: Dress like your senior year)
— Friday: Spirit Day (Red/Black/White)
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
• No Other Activities
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
10 a.m. — Bucks Golf at Watertown Invite
4 p.m. — Gazelles Soccer vs. Pierre (Crane-Youngworth Field)
5 p.m. — Gazelles Cheer and Dance at Huron
6 p.m. — Bucks Soccer vs. Pierre (Crane-Youngworth Field)
7 p.m. — Gazelles Volleyball vs. S.F. Lincoln (YHS Gym)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
• No Other Activities
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
• 10 a.m. — Gazelles Tennis Triangular at S.F. Washington with Harrisburg
• 5 p.m. — YHS Athletic/Fine Arts Hall of Fame Banquet in the YHS Commons. Inductees include:
— Dixie Church (Fine Arts/Contributor)
— McDonald Family (Fine Arts)
— Bob Muth: Class of 1987-2014 (Coach)
— Ashley Storm (Dannenbring): Class of 2006 (Athlete)
— Mike Welter: Class of 1980 (Athlete)
• 7 p.m. — Coronation of the “Pioneer Prince” and “Pioneer Princess” in the Yankton HS Main Gym. The MCs are Liz Novak and Claire Tereshinski. This will be followed by the traditional burning of the “Y” in the back parking lot on the southwest side of Yankton High School.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
• High School Student Activities: 8:45 a.m. — Student assembly “Gong Show” for Senior High Students ONLY. The MCs are Madeline Wintz and Dylan Payer; 2 p.m. — Students dismissed
• 2:30 p.m. — Parade, announced by MCs Liz Novak and Lance Dannenbring Parade Marshals: Mrs. Teresa Janssen (Teacher of the Year); Mr. Justin Brunick; Parade Prep Area: West Riverside Drive/Cedar Street to Meridian Bridge (All participants will have to park east of Meridian Bridge)
— Parade Route: West Riverside Drive and Cedar Street north to Third Street, east on Third Street to Mulberry Street; floats will disperse from Mulberry
• 3 p.m. — Bucks and Gazelles Cross Country Yankton Invite (Fox Run)
• 5:30 p.m. — Booster Club Tailgate inside Crane-Youngworth Field Complex (Free will offering)
• 7 p.m. — Bucks Football vs Tea Area Titans
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
• Time TBD — Bucks & Gazelles Marching Band at Columbus, Neb.; 10 a.m. — Bucks Golf ESD Tournament at Pierre
• 10 a.m. — Gazelles Cheer & Dance at Harrisburg
• Noon — Gazelles Soccer at Aberdeen Central
• 2 p.m. — Bucks Soccer at Aberdeen Central
