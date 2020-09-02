VERMILLION — University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring remains hopeful, even as COVID-19 positive case numbers grow both in Clay County and on the USD campus.
“From a public health perspective, active cases are what you want to pay attention to,” she said Tuesday in a telephone interview with the Vermillion Plain Talk. “I think what we’ve seen with this virus in other parts of the country and in other areas, the numbers will go up and then they will level off and then it will come back down.
“Our goal is to flatten that curve, to make sure that we continue to have the ability to quarantine and isolate our students and care for them. I do think it’s slowing down ever so slightly right now, but it’s only been a couple days of that, so I want to wait and see the trend before making the assumption.”
On Aug. 25, USD launched a USD COVID-19 dashboard that gives daily reports on self-reported case trends at the university in four categories: current active cases among only employees, current active cases among only students, current active cases among students and employees combined and the current number of individuals that are currently in quarantine or isolation, including home quarantine.
Isolation separates sick people from people who are not sick. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
The data shows cases climbing on the campus. The numbers are also a source of optimism for Gestring, who is a strong believer that knowledge is power.
At the time of its launch on Aug. 25, the dashboard reported one active case among employees, 60 active cases among students, 61 current active cases among students and employees and 331 individuals currently quarantined or in isolation.
The Sept. 1 dashboard reports six active case among employees, 229 active cases among students, 235 current active cases among students and employees and 637 individuals overall currently quarantined or in isolation.
The dashboard includes a new feature beginning Sept. 1 — a breakdown of the quarantine/isolation numbers that indicates that among the 637 people in quarantine and isolation, there are 18 in isolation on the USD campus.
The climb in the curve of both active cases and people in quarantine and isolation prompted the university to make some changes last weekend. It closed the wellness center on campus, reopening it on Monday to a “level one” status that limits the number of people in the center and puts in place other practices to battle the virus in the facility. Indoor dining in the Muenster University Center has also been suspended, with students encouraged to use Grub Hub and order ahead takeout options. Outside visitors are no longer allowed inside USD’s residence halls.
Vermillion bars and restaurants also agreed to close at 10 p.m. from Thursday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Aug. 30, with the hope of slowing the spread of the virus.
“We took some temporary measures to try to flatten that curve and slow down the spread,” Gestring said. “Obviously, with the sacrifices the bar owners made last weekend, we expect that will also help slow that spread a little bit.”
The university is continuing its effort to educate students on the practices they should follow to avoid COVID-19.
“We want them to have the college experience. We just want them to do it a little bit differently,” the USD president said. “We want them to do it with masks and by physically distancing. We’re doing a lot of talking with students about that and we’ve talked with fraternities and sororities about making sure that they are following their reopening plans. Their plans were really well done.”
Gestring said she has been pleased to hear that students are taking all of the protocols seriously.
“Last week, USD had the opportunity to speak with some public health physicians and we talked about all the different protocols and some of the temporary measures we were going to take over (last) weekend, both in the community and on campus,” she said. “They all agreed that USD and our team here are doing everything right. We’re not going to stop the virus, but we can slow it down. When we talked about the classroom settings in particular, they agreed that, in many respects, the classrooms may be among the safer environments because we have the social distancing and because we have the mask mandate.”
Classrooms also have Plexiglas to separate instructors from students. They have hand sanitation stations and disinfectants.
Gestring also finds optimism in the student health partnership the university has formed with Sanford Vermillion, which tests students and staff who suspect they may be ill with COVID-19. Students and staff aren’t tested on campus. They, along with other community members, instead go through a drive-through testing system that has been set up by the health care workers at the Sanford Vermillion Health Care Center.
The USD president believes a source of the growing number of positive cases being identified on campus may be asymptomatic students arriving at the school last month who were not aware they were infected.
“I also think it’s a combination of factors,” Gestring said. “The whole country is seeing a surge and the state of South Dakota is seeing a surge. I think we knew that this was going to happen and that there would be a second wave.
Gestring said university faculty, with the help of new technology installed on campus this past summer, are sharing lectures and other information remotely with students who currently are in isolation or quarantine.
“Our faculty is really amazing about that,” she said. “Before COVID, they would find ways to accommodate students that may have some reason that they couldn’t come onto campus. By and large, our faculty is accommodating to anyone who has to isolate or quarantine.”
Gestring said although not many of the “older” individuals who make up the campus community — mainly professors and support staff — have reached out to her directly, she knows there is some anxiety among that group.
“I hope that as individuals hear that students and others are aggressively letting us know when they have a positive test and we get them isolated or quarantined – we hope that provides them with some relief,” she said. “I also think that knowing that there are only 18 individuals isolating in on campus facilities and knowing that there are a number of individuals who choose to go home to isolate or quarantine, and as a parent, myself, I would probably insist on caring for one of my sons if they would be exposed or have a positive test, so I understand completely.”
She also thinks the steps she mentioned earlier to make classrooms as safe as possible have allayed some fears on both the part of students and faculty members.
“When people saw what the classrooms looked like, that provided some reassurance,” Gestring said. “I think the mask mandate provided a lot of reassurance.”
She said she is grateful that USD is in the Vermillion community during these rather trying times.
“We have awesome partners like Sanford Health and the incredible sacrifice of those business owners (last weekend) to help us slow the spread,” she said.
Gestring urges individuals “to keep wearing your mask and physically distance and practice good hand hygiene. I think if we all work together on this, we’ll be able to slow this down and enrich and even start new relationships going forward.”
