This year, supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Clay & Yankton Counties will get a chance to leave their mark on the group’s next home-building project — literally.
Habitat is again partnering with Riverfront Broadcasting for the fourth annual Build-A-Thon Radio Event. The fundraiser is slated for Thursday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on KYNT AM 1450, Hot Country 93.1, and Current 94.3.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an outdoor event associated with the fundraiser this year.
“It’s all going to be on the radio,” Habitat’s Executive Director Rebecca Meier told the Press & Dakotan. “We are not going to have a barbecue event as we’ve done in the past.”
Habitat sponsors and volunteers will appear on the air to discuss the nonprofit’s mission to provide affordable housing, as well as its home ownership and home preservation programs.
In addition to cash donations, listeners can buy a home builders stud and decorate it as a donation.
“The in-person thing we are doing is stud decorating at the retail store (Thursday),” she said. “We will sell 2-by-4 wooden studs that will get built into the house and people can write inspirational quotes or words of encouragement to the family on it.”
Those studs will become part of Habitat’s current building project at 703 Linn Street in Yankton.
“At the end of the summer, when the framing is done, before the drywall, Habitat will host a stud viewing,” Meier said. “Donors, sponsors and people who decorated a 2-by-4 can come and see it built into the house.”
Studs will be available to decorate in Yankton’s Habitat office at 218 Capitol Street during the radio fundraiser.
The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Linn St. home is set for 2 p.m. July 12.
“Funds from the Build-A-Thon are going to both our Home Repair and our Home Preservation programs, which (include) things like replacing roofs, siding, windows, ramps and rails,” Meier said. “We are also continuing our Brush with Kindness program, which involves paInting and a one-time yard maintenance.”
In addition to eliminating any large group events for the fundraiser, the novel coronavirus has shut down Habitat’s Yankton retail location and forced limitations on volunteers, she said.
“The store being closed impacted us financially, and not being able to utilize volunteers has been an impact as well,” Meier said. “We’re hoping that at the beginning of July, we can start having small volunteer groups of people who are already in contact with each other.”
Those who opt to decorate a 2-by-4 will be asked to arrive at the store individually or in small groups, and to social distance. Masks are recommended, but not required.
Hopes of a COVID-free summer next year have organizers already planning a return to normal with a large group event..
“Our Fund Development Committee and our board decided that it was in the best interest of everyone if we just didn’t have the in-person event this time,” Meier said. “We’re still planning to proceed next year as normal with our build-a-thon and barbecue on the same day.”
———
For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity of Clay & Yankton Counties at 218 Capital Street in Yankton, or go to habitatclayyankton.org.
