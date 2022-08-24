100 Years Ago
Friday, August 25, 1922
• Concreting started at the bridge works this morning, and again the puffing little One Spot is hauling cars across the tramway and back, and practically the entire bridge equipment is in operation. Concrete is being poured in Pier 6, the structure which was completed to the surface of the water when the last work was done. It is the plan now to get this done about Sept. 1.
• The organization of the permanent stable detail for Battery “E”, 147th Field Artillery, will be completed in the next day or two by Capt. J.D. McCoun, following receipt of word from the adjutant general that 16 horses had been shipped from Minnesota to the battery here and would arrive any day.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 25, 1947
• Folks in the Yankton vicinity who thought they saw or heard two jet-propelled planes whizz overhead Saturday forenoon were not just imagining things because the two objects were jet planes – and one of the pilots was a Yankton boy! The local pilot was Capt. LeRoy Grosshuesch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Grosshuesch of Yankton, and his companion was Major Gus Mehess. The two flew their jet planes from their home base, Andrews Field, Washington, D.C., refueling at Kearney, Nebr., and landing at Sioux Falls after skimming past Yankton.
• During the past week a corps of ten engineers of the U.S. government established offices in the Tyndall post office building. The engineers will survey the Missouri river along Bon Homme County in connection with flood control and the Fort Randall Dam project.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 25, 1972
• Visitors who signed the register at the Yankton Chamber of Commerce office so far this summer totaled over 2,520 representing 43 states and five foreign countries. This figure is down from last year, which the Chamber thinks is because of the Rapid City flood disaster in early June.
• Barbara Guthmiller, Tripp, Miss Yankton College 1972, leaves Tuesday for Hoopeston, Ill., where she will represent South Dakota in the National Sweetheart Pageant.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 25, 1997
• It’s rare, but the Yankton Care Center is home to four people who have lived to see their 100th birthday and then some. The list includes Angelo Gouras, a 104-year-old Greek immigrant, who fought in World War I and lived in Yankton since 1937; Durward Christensen, who has spent most of his 102 years in the general Yankton area; as well as Shirley Wampol and Mabel Nelson, who are also both more than 100 years old.
• Anne Matuska Stapinski was never a student at Mount Marty College. Nevertheless, she has remembered the school with her hurricane-tested generosity. MMC officials announced today that the Yankton school is receiving a $450,000 gift from the estate of Stapinski, a Tabor native who died last November in Florida at age 83. Stapinski’s donation is the largest one-time cash gift the school has ever received.
