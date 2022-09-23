LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) for the purpose of awarding federal funds to an eligible and qualified entity to improve the quality of lives of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD) and their families.

NCDD plans to award a single subaward of up to $50,000 for the purpose of developing and maintaining an online clearing house/website/catalog of accessible classes, trainings, and professional development courses for general and special education teachers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.