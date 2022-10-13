PIERRE — The deadline for college or university students to apply to serve as legislative interns for the 2023 Legislative Session has been extended to Oct. 21, 2022.

The initial deadline for students to file intern applications with the Legislative Research Council was Oct. 14, 2022. Due to continued interest in the program, the deadline was extended to give all interested students an opportunity to submit their application materials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.