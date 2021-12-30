Ring in the New Year by joining the staff of the Yankton Community Library for some fun elementary programs. The library will be hosting Thursday afternoon programs in January for kids in grades K-5.
Did you know that National Bobblehead Day is Jan. 7? To celebrate, our craft for January is a penguin bobblehead! Come to the library on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 3:45 p.m. to make a bobblehead penguin from egg carton cups.
LEGO Club is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 3:45 p.m. The library provides the LEGOs and kids provide the imagination and engineering ability. LEGO Club is open to all ages with DUPLOs available for preschoolers. Their creations will be displayed in the library throughout the month.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, is the after-school movie, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 50 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3:45 p.m. In January, they will be focusing on the arts with dance. Miss Judi will be stopping by to share her dance expertise.
No registration is needed, and all programs are free of charge. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
