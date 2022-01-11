The COVID-19 surge across South Dakota soared into record territory Tuesday, with the Department of Health (DOH) posting its biggest-ever one-day increase in new infections while active cases climbed above 20,000 for the first time.
South Dakota recorded 4,110 new cases, topping the previous high of 3,047 that was posted Jan. 4. Tuesdays generally see higher numbers on the DOH portal coming off weekend reports.
Active cases rose to 20,475, an increase of 3,256, which was also a record one-day hike. The previous high mark for active cases was 19,360 posted on Nov. 15, 2020.
Current hospitalizations rose to 315 (+8). There were 66 new hospitalizations reported, the biggest one-day climb since Nov. 30, 2021.
The seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 33.3%.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 2,528.
Locally, 301 new COVID cases were posted for the eight area South Dakota counties.
Yankton County recorded 66 new infections for the second time in the last four reporting days, with active cases climbing to 499. The last time active cases in the county were above 500 was Dec. 12, 2020. There were no active cases reported at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp; in its weekly report posted Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) showed the Yankton Community Center with seven active cases (all inmates). Yankton County recorded no new hospitalizations.
Also, Clay County recorded 50 new COVID cases, its biggest one-day jump since Aug. 30, 2020. Active cases rose to 306. Meanwhile, with school now back in session for the spring semester, the University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday posted 66 active cases (57 students, 9 staff), an increase of 30 from Monday and the highest number of active cases since Nov. 19, 2020. The number in quarantine/isolation shot up to 74 (+36), 10 of whom were on campus.
Charles Mix County recorded 56 new cases, its largest one-day rise ever.
Bon Homme County posted 22 new infections. The DOC reported Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield with 31 active COVID cases (22 inmates, 9 staff).
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +28; Turner County, +27; and Union County, +49.
Also, new COVID-related hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+2), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Union (+3) counties.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Mount Marty University reported three active cases (all staff), up one from Monday. MMU students do not return for the spring semester until next week.
