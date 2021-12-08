The Yankton region is bracing for its first major snowstorm of the season, but weather observers don’t believe the precipitation will make a major impact on soil moisture or rivers.
The Yankton area is under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday morning. Snowfall could be 4-8 inches.
Travelers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, which could impact the morning or evening commute.
The incoming system will cover large parts of several states, according to Mike Gillispie, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls.
“This is going to be a fairly large system that will impact areas from northern Nebraska through southern South Dakota and across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa into central Wisconsin,” he said.
“The exact location of the heaviest band of snow is still uncertain, but I would say we are looking at 4-6 inches for the Yankton area at this time. This could shift a little north or south over the next 24-36 hours.”
Gillispie doesn’t see the system developing into a blizzard.
“Winds will not be a huge factor as they will be topping out in the 10-20 miles per hour range through this event,” he said. “We are currently not looking for any kind of ice/freezing rain threat with this system.”
It might seem as if the region has gone a long time without a first major snow, but it really isn’t the case, Gillispie said.
“We are only about two weeks late for the first one-inch-or-greater snowfall for Yankton. The average date is November 27,” he said. “We are running a little behind normal on snowfall with only 0.5 inches this year, compared to a normal of around four inches.”
However, the mercury readings have remained out of the ordinary, Gillispie said.
“Temperatures have been above normal for the last several months, with this fall, from September through November, being the fourth warmest on record for Yankton,” he said.
WHAT ARE THE IMPACTS?
Heavy snowstorms, especially the first one of the season, brings with it a number of concerns, including the impact on agriculture.
However, the storm’s timing should not catch producers off guard, according to Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Midwest Hub.
“From the ag side, this is late enough that people and livestock should be ready to handle it,” he said.
In addition, the snow cover likely won’t last long given the forecast for rising temperatures in the coming days, Todey said. For Yankton, the NWS outlook calls for the mercury to hit 51 degrees Wednesday.
“There is a very high likelihood of warmth next week that will do a quick number on the snow,” he said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported last week that the Yankton region retained at least some dry conditions. The new report comes out today (Thursday).
In southeast South Dakota, moderate drought was reported for Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton counties. Abnormally dry conditions were recorded for portions of Turner, Clay and Union counties, with severe drought for northwest Douglas County.
In northeast Nebraska, moderate drought was reported for Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties. In the north-central region, severe drought was listed for Boyd and Holt counties.
While helpful, even a five-inch snow — the equivalent of a half-inch of rain — wouldn’t dramatically change soil conditions, Gillispie said.
“On the other hand, any moisture is appreciated,” he said. “Soils have not really frozen across the area yet, so as this snow melts, it will help to replenish at least a little soil moisture.”
The real impact lies in the weeks and months ahead, Gillispie said.
“We will really need to see how the winter plays out as a whole before we will know how we are going to be looking for drought, soil moisture and spring crop conditions,” he said.
The impact of snowfall on rivers has now become more difficult to determine in recent days, according to South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards.
“The (U.S. Geological Survey) stream gauges in eastern South Dakota are mostly unavailable now due to river ice,” she said.
However, two major rivers in eastern South Dakota have been doing well, she added.
“Before ice-up, most of the James and Big Sioux River gauges were in near-normal flows for this time of year,” she said. “There were large gains made with the wet late summer-fall rain in mid-August through October.”
However, Gillispie doesn’t foresee Friday’s snowfall, however large, dramatically changing river flows and depths.
“This one event will again have no impact on the river levels,” he said. “The amount of moisture in the snowfall will be relatively small, and most of the melt will go directly into soil moisture.”
Gillispie and Edwards agree that any snowfall will end the fire threats of recent days that came from above-normal temperatures and dry weather.
“Any snow pack on the ground basically eliminates the fire weather threat while the snow is on the ground,” Gillispie said. “When we have colder temperatures, below freezing, it is also much harder for ignition to occur even without snow cover.”
Snow cover remains a critical ingredient of helping control any future fires, he said.
“We are out of the prime grassland fire weather season, again primarily because of the cold temperatures,” he said. “But any dry grasses can ignite and have some spread if the conditions are just right, so without a snow cover, there is still at least some small grassland fire threat.”
Edwards noted the lingering threat because of the continued dry conditions. “Grass fire is always a concern this time of year until there is decent snow cover on the ground,” she said.
RIVER ADJUSTMENTS
The region’s first major storm arrives as seasonal adjustments are being made on the Missouri River.
This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it began reducing the Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton to the winter release rate on Nov. 23. The move marks the end of flow support for the 2021 Missouri River navigation season.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter release of 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs),” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
In a related announcement, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) said low and fluctuating water levels have created boat access issues along the Missouri River in northeastern Nebraska.
Average releases from Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown have dipped below 11,000 cfs for the winter, with minimal nighttime releases.
The NGCP released the current boat ramp conditions:
• Santee — usable, use caution
• Bazile Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) — poor access, use extreme caution
• Niobrara town site — usable, use caution
• Niobrara confluence — unusable
• Verdel Landing WMA — concrete boat ramp unusable; use primitive launch area immediately upstream of ramp at your own risk
• Sunshine Bottoms WMA – unusable
Boat operators should use caution loading, unloading and navigating the river as daily water level fluctuations occur, the NGPC advised. These conditions likely will exist through the winter.
