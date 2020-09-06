Yankton County reported seven new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The seven new positive tests give Yankton County 260 known cases to date. There were three new recoveries (187 total). There are 70 active cases.
Statewide, 220 new infections were recorded to raise South Dakota’s total to 15,109. No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 173. The state did report one of its biggest days of testing, with 3,388 tests processed.
Also, Turner County recorded five new cases, giving it 97 cases overall. Three recoveries were recorded (72). There are 25 active cases.
Clay County saw three new infections to raise its total to 449. There were 28 new recoveries (279). There are 167 active cases.
Bon Homme County saw one new infection, its 58th. There are 16 active cases.
Hutchinson County also saw one new case, its 56th. There was one new recovery (35). Twenty cases are active.
The University of South Dakota’s online update Sunday showed 151 active cases (143 students, 8 staff), which was down 12 from Saturday. The quarantine total was 486 (-9 from Saturday), including 61 on campus (-8).
Other South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Active Cases — 3,018 (-39);
• Recoveries — 11,918 (+258);
• Hospitalizations — 1,079 ever hospitalized (+11); 81 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 207,850 total tests (+3,388); 155,101 individuals tested (+1,194).
In Nebraska, 192 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday. There were no new deaths, with the toll remaining at 404.
Knox County recorded one new positive test, its 79th to date.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 35,805 (+192);
• Active Cases — 7,928 (-371);
• Recoveries — 27,473 (+500);
• Hospitalizations — 2,065 ever hospitalized (+5); 176 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 377,290 (+1,317).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.