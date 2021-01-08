Nebraska recorded 108 new deaths related to COVID-19 late Thursday while South Dakota posted 12 new deaths Friday, according to the latest daily updates.
According to statistics posted by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Thursday’s 108 deaths shattered the previous one-day high of 48 seen on Dec. 3. It raised the state toll to 1,811.
Omaha television station WOWT reported Friday that 92 of the deaths occurred in Douglas County (Omaha). During a morning briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts said state officials are “digging into” the spike of cases in the Omaha area.
South Dakota’s 12 new deaths brought its total to 1,556.
No deaths were reported in the Yankton area in either state.
South Dakota recorded 448 new infections Friday, while active cases plummeted to 5,241, the lowest that number has been since Oct. 9.
Yankton County recorded 10 new cases and 49 new recoveries. The number of active cases stood at 157, its lowest level since Oct. 17.
Also locally, Union County reported 18 new infections.
The number of people reported currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota dropped to 247, the lowest it has been since Oct. 5, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties as of Friday:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (1,489 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (59), 7 new recoveries (1,437), 0 new deaths (23), 29 active cases, 21 new vaccinations (291 total people vaccinated with either one or two shots);
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (1,153), 0 new hospitalizations (123), 13 new recoveries (1,083), 0 new deaths (12), 58 active cases, 17 new vaccinations (263);
• Clay County — 8 new cases (1,673), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 26 new recoveries (1,590), 0 new deaths (12), 71 active cases, 10 new vaccinations (559);
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (391), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 6 new recoveries (365), 0 new deaths (9), 17 active cases, 7 new vaccinations (125);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (711), 0 new hospitalizations (64), 8 new recoveries (667), 0 new deaths (18), 26 active cases, 4 new vaccinations (472);
• Turner County — 7 new cases (994), 1 new hospitalization (72), 6 new recoveries (900), 0 new deaths (49), 45 active cases, 47 new vaccinations (468);
• Union County — 18 new cases (1,678), 0 new hospitalizations (70), 27 new recoveries (1,535), 0 new deaths (30), 113 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (160);
• Yankton County — 10 new cases (2,570), 1 new hospitalization (117), 49 new recoveries (2,387), 0 new deaths (26), 157 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (1,050).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday reported 11 new cases in Knox County (715 overall), five new infections in Cedar County (563) and two new positive tests in Dixon County (487),
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 102,580 (+448: 323 confirmed, 125 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,241 (-834);
• Recoveries — 95,783 (1,270);
• Hospitalizations — 5,851 ever hospitalized (+22); 247 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 9,656 new tests processed; 1,558 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 35,611 total vaccinations (+3,296); 33,644 individuals vaccinated (+2,171).
Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded 1,122 new cases late Thursday, and the number currently hospitalized dropped to 491, its lowest level since Oct. 29.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 173,591 (+1,122);
• Recoveries — 117,589 (1,294);
• Hospitalizations — 5,414 ever hospitalized (+28); 491 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 12,110 new tests processed; 2,530 new individuals tested.
